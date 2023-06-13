Thai BL series 'Cutie Pie' cast coming to PH on June 17



MANILA — The cast of Thai boys' love (BL) series "Cutie Pie" is coming to the Philippines this weekend.

The first fan meeting of the cast led by NuNew Chawarin and Zee Pruk Panich will be held on Saturday at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City.

They will be joined by Nat Natasitt (Khondiao), Max Saran (Yi), Yim Pharinyakorn (Syn), and Tutor Koraphat (Nuer).

Directed by Aoftion Kittipat Jampa, the 12-episode "Cutie Pie The Series" revolves around two childhood friends – Lian and Kuea – who are pledged to each other in marriage by their families.

While one of them is eager to explore their relationship, the other does not share the same sentiment until love's arrow strikes their hearts.

Chawarin plays the role of Kuea Keerati, an engineering student

who’s passionate about music. Kuea wants his fiancé and family to think of him as agreeable and obedient, so he’s keeping the truth about his studies and music career from his family a secret.

Playing his fiance Lian Kilen Wang is Zee. Lian is a mature and sophisticated man who manages his family’s business, including a popular nightclub.

Although Lian doesn't seem enthusiastic about their relationship, he still wants to marry Kuea out of family obligations.

RELATED VIDEO: