Richard Gutierrez fulfills dream of shooting in Europe

Actor Richard Gutierrez has fulfilled his dream to shoot in Europe, where they filmed some scenes for his primetime series "The Iron Heart."

On Instagram, Gutierrez shared clip and snaps from their shoot in Italy.



"Dahil sa matinding suporta at pagtangkilik ninyo Kapamilya, parating na ang susunod na season ng The Iron Heart. Abangan ang ma-action na mga eksena sa Roma, Italia," Gutierrez wrote on Instagram.

"It’s always been a dream of mine to shoot action sequences in Europe, through hard work and dedication, with the right people around you, impossible goals can be achieved," he added.

Gutierrez, Jake Cuenca and Ian Veneracion left the Philippines to shoot some scenes in Italy last month.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Related video: