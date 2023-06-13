Rex Orange County coming to PH on October 8

Handout photo.

MANILA — English singer Alexander James O'Connor, more commonly known as Rex Orange County, is coming to the Philippines.

According to an announcement released on Tuesday, Manila was included in the Asian leg of his tour along with Hong Kong, Taipei, Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

The concert will be held at the Araneta Coliseum with tickets priced at P3,180 to P4,770.

Last year, Rex released his latest album, "WHO CARES?," which charted #1 in the UK, #2 in Australia, and #5 in the US.

The album includes stand-out songs such as “AMAZING,” “THE SHADE,” “KEEP IT UP,” and “OPEN A WINDOW” featuring Tyler, The Creator, marking the first time the two have collaborated since Tyler’s 2017 album "Flower Boy."

Complex praised the album in its ‘Best of 2022 So Far’ list, calling it “sobering, uplifting, fun, and honest all at the same time, making for a great addition to his expanding catalog.”

Meanehile, his single “THREAT” was heralded by The New York Times as “a tender take on self-doubt.”

"AMAZING" and "THE SHADE" were TikTok hits in the Philippines last year with videos about love and sorrow.

