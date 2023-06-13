Pokwang to do project with Fernando Carillo

MANILA -- Comedienne Pokwang is set to do a project with actor Fernando Carillo, the leading man in the hit Mexican telenovela "Rosalinda" starring Thalia.

"Ayun na nga!!! new project with mr. @ferrcarrillo waaaa cant wait!!!!! #FerPok," Pokwang shared in a social media post over the weekend.

Carillo returned to the Philippines last week to do several endorsements and to create a reality show, which will give birth to a new singing group.

Carrillo, who played the role of Fernando Jose in "Rosalinda," has visited the country a number of times to touch base with his fans. He signed a contract with Viva in 2012.

In the early 2000s, the love story of Rosalinda (Thalia) and Fernando Jose became a staple in many Filipino households as the Mexican telenovela dominated ABS-CBN's afternoon lineup.