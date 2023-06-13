LOOK: Jane de Leon's mother gets engaged

MANILA -- Actress Jane de Leon showed her support to her mother Marie, who is now engaged to be married again.

The Darna star's father Rouel Florencio de Leon passed away due to cancer in 2015.

On social media, De Leon shared snaps taken from the proposal.

"Kapag masaya ka mama, masaya na rin ako. Grabe yung effort and pagtatago namin para lang maging successful yung proposal hahaha because it was our first time to plan something special. Akala namin hindi na mangyayari pero it happened. Still can’t believe this. Parang bagets pa rin mama ko. Teenager yarn? Love you mom! Happy for the both of you & Tito Cesar please take care of our mom… She’s priceless and irreplaceable. @tiyago @imfranzdeleon @hearty0926," De Leon wrote on her post.

Based on the Instagram post of her mother Marie, the engagement happened last month.

De Leon is coming off the success of the series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” which ended in February.



