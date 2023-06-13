Kathleen Hermosa weds non-showbiz fiance

MANILA -- Actress Kathleen Hermosa has finally found the love of her life.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Kathleen expressed her thoughts, days after her garden wedding with non-showbiz fiance Miko Santos in Cebu last week.

On Instagram, Kathleen posted snaps taken from her wedding day.

"And I am back from the clouds. Nakababa na po ako.🤣 Kidding aside, I am now a wife everyone!!!💃🏼 These are just some of my first drop from all that's happened. I have so many stories to share and I am confident these photos speak life to our June 8 wedding. And be able to celebrate with us too," Kathleen wrote.

"Words aren’t enough to describe how beautiful it felt. I just know my #1 guest was present- God. He made all things possible. He stopped the rain. He made most of the important people in our lives make it to our wedding inspite flight delays. Some weren’t able to make it but I know in my heart that they mean to join us in celebrating our new milestone.

In a nutshell, it was a gift God longed to give, He was just waiting for my/ our obedience and surrender. Be right back for more. #KATuwangniMIKO," Kathleen added.

Present during the event were family and friends of the the couple including Kathleen's sister Kristine Hermosa who was with her family.

Also spotted were Vic Sotto and his daughter Talitha who was a flower girl.

Actress Ara Mina was also one of the bridesmaids.

Kathleen and Santos got engaged in 2022.

Kathleen starred in various ABS-CBN series like "Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay," "Ikaw ang Lahat Sa Akin," and "Dahil May Isang Ikaw." She was also recently seen in "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano."

Kathleen was previously married to Martin Imperial. In April 2021, through her vlog, she announced that she is single again.