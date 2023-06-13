In 100th episode of 'Dirty Linen,' #TeamResbak retrieves family's remains

The remains of the victims of the Fieros were retrieved by their families, more commonly known as #TeamResbak, in the latest episode of "Dirty Linen" aired Tuesday.

During the monumental 100th episode of the show, Leona (Janice de Belen) and Olga (Andrea del Rosario) attempted to burn the vehicle along with the bones, clothes, and accessories of the victims.

Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) was able to warn Olan (Joel Torre) and Lala (Jennica Garcia) to follow them.

While Olan did not felt the need to keep the remains, Lala found her grandmother's ring and insisted on keeping them as they might use it against the Fieros.

"Alam niyong malaking ebidensiya ito laban sa mga kademonyohan nila. Tay, iuwi na natin 'yung mga mahal natin sa buhay. Tay, ito (singsing), sa lola ko 'to, sigurado po ako sa lola ko 'to," Lala said.

"Tsaka kahit naman hindi eh. Hindi lang naman basta buto 'yang mga 'yan eh, tao 'yan, may pamilya 'yan, malamang sa malamang, hinahanap din 'yan ng mga mahal nila sa buhay," she added.

Meanwhile, Alexa's persona, Mila, got married to Aidan (Zanjoe Marudo) and she was able to get documents from her husband's laptop.

With this, Christian Bables was able to hack their bank accounts and get millions of money from them.

"Dirty Linen" airs weeknights, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

