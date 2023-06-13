Heart Evangelista in 'new era' with husband Chiz Escudero

MANILA – Heart Evangelista penned an appreciation post for her husband, Senator Chiz Escudero, for everything that he does for her.

On Instagram, the actress and fashion influencer shared a series of their photos together showing them all glammed up.

“Appreciation post for this man I call my husband. Through hell and beyond you have stood by my side… and I thought I knew what unconditional was,” she captioned her post.

“Today we are finally on the same chapter. It’s a new ERA,” she added.

Evangelista also playfully remarked to her husband that he appears fully prepared to take part in a fashion week.

“Fashion week na yan!” she quipped.

Last May, Evangelista also took to social media to express her gratitude to her husband for his efforts in immersing himself in her world.

Evangelista and Escudero have been going on several trips abroad in recent months.

Last year, there were rumors that they have already broken up after Evangelista’s September pronouncement of being “in search of happiness,” as well as her move to drop Escudero’s surname from her social media pages.

The two, however, ended those rumors when they welcomed the New Year together.

Evangelista greeted her followers on New Year's Eve with a family picture showing her with Escudero and his kids. One of the photos even showed Evangelista and a beaming Escudero holding hands.