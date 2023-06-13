Gail Banawis drops single ‘Next 2 Me’ on lost friendship

Photo from ABS-CBN

MANILA – Star Magic artist Gail Banawis, now known as Struggail, dropped a new track on lost friendship “Next 2 Me.”

The jazz track tells the story of outgrowing a friend and processing the emotions that come along with it.

Struggail wrote the lyrics while singer-songwriter Lian Dyogi helped in the production of the track.

"This song reaches out to anyone who has experienced an unexpected gradual falling out with a friend, a relative, or even a lover. To anyone who ever questioned if there was anything you could've done to salvage it, you're not alone," she said.

Banawis started her musical journey by covering songs ranging from ballads to rap and musical theater.

She released her first single "Make U Smile" in 2019 which earned over 400,000 streams on Spotify.

Through songwriting, she strives to turn her personal experience into songs that would offer comfort and healing to listeners.

Struggail rose to fame when she joined the “Pinoy Big Brother: Connect” during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She then starred in various series such as "Love at First Stream," "Connected," and the hit series "Teen Clash."