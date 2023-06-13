Watch more News on iWantTFC

In "Transformers: Rise of the Beast," Anthony Ramos plays Noah, a former soldier struggling to find employment as a civilian who is desperate to support the medical needs of his younger brother.

In the middle of this, he meets Optimus Prime and other Transformer autobots.

Ramos previously starred in "A Star is Born" with Lady Gaga, and first gained notice onstage through Broadway hits "In The Heights" and "Hamilton."

He said that like his character, he knew firsthand what it means to go up against the glass ceiling.

Not many Latino talents had the chance to lead a huge Hollywood franchise like "Transformers," so Ramos said he is mindful of its significance.

"It means a lot," he said. "We get to infuse our flavor into a franchise like this that is usually in a specific kind of neighborhood with a specific kind of family."

Ramos added: "Growing up, my mom was a single parent. I'm a little brother, right so in our movie it is the opposite. I'm the big brother. I relate to that relationship a lot. The 'home team' handshake they have, that's the thing that my dad used to say to me. Feeling like an underdog, things like that."

The movie is set in the 90's and features the decade's iconic music. It also stars Dominique Fishback, who plays an archeology researcher who found the important object that the autobots and their enemies were looking for.

"It resonates for sure," said Fishback. "You work so hard, you give everything you have. They talk about [how] acting is mostly rejection. You go hard for things, your team is like: ‘Okay, this is the one that's gonna get you to be able to do XYZ.’ And then you get it and you do it, and it's still crickets. But it’s okay, so long as they see the work, and that’s what matters."

Fishback also bonded with Ramos on set and even sang his favorite songs to him.

"In the Heights was my first musical I ever saw," she said. 'I love that musical and then getting to see Anthony do it on the 10th anniversary of In the Heights. So we'd be on set and I'll just throw a line out like Lights Up or something like that."



"Transformers: Rise of the Beast" also features the voice talents of Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Cristo Fernandez, as well as Peter Cullen as the iconic voice of Optimus Prime.