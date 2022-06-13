WATCH: Joshua Garcia goes on a desert safari in Dubai

Actor Joshua Garcia went on a desert safari in Dubai for the first time.

Garcia took to social media on Monday to share a video clip of him driving through sand dunes.

"There’s always a first time," Garcia wrote on his Instagram post.

Garcia travelled to Middle East with fellow "Darna" star Jane de Leon to attend the Philippine Independence Day weekend in Bahrain and Dubai. Star Magic has partnered with Filipino Club Bahrain, Emirates Loves Philippines, and Philippine Business Council Dubai to celebrate Independence Day.

The Middle East Caravan happened last June 10 in Bahrain and June 12 in Dubai.

De Leon is set to fly as the iconic comic superhero in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.”

Helmed by acclaimed director Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco, the series is scheduled to premiere “very soon,” according to the latest teaser.