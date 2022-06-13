MANILA – Speculations about a blooming romance continue to hound Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez, especially after their US trip.

The two stayed at least a week in the US in late March, as guests of music veteran Ogie Alcasid in his concert tour. They then flew to New York apparently for a personal vacation.

In an interview with entertainment site Push, Alcasid was quizzed about what he thinks is really going on between the two considering he was with them for a while abroad.

“You know those two, I love those guys. They’re complete pros. They’re very sweet to each other. I cannot say if they’re on or not. The truth is hindi ko alam. They look like they are,” he said, laughing.

Alcasid announced that Avelino and Gutierrez will be joining him again for the second leg of his tour

“Masasabi ko na siguro kung talagang sila na," he said with a laugh.

Avelino and Gutierrez had dated for a time before her four-year relationship with host-dancer Rayver Cruz. Gutierrez and Cruz separated early October 2021.

Avelino and Gutierrez, who went on to co-star in the since-concluded ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You,” have become increasingly open about their rumored romance, by sharing snaps of each other on social media with sweet captions.

In a previous with Push during the special screening of their movie “Ngayon Kaya,” Avelino admitted that he and Gutierrez are indeed lot closer to each other now.

“I discovered a lot kay Janine also in terms of her family and everyone she would make kuwento. I think I got to know her better,” Avelino said.

“Actually pag-lock-in nga mas nagkakausap kami kasi halos araw-araw kayo sa set. 'Pag break wala rin akong makakasama kung 'di sila. Sabay sabay din kumain lahat. 'Yung biyahe abroad parang less pa kami nagkikita more than sa lock-in (laughs),” he added.

Avelino also said he is happy with the current status of their friendship.

“Happy ako na any time na gusto ko ng kausap puwede kong tawagan si Janine, puwede ko siyang imbitahan kumain or magkape. Siguro what I like about her is 'yung madali siyang patawanin,” he said.

Professionally, however, Avelino shared that he and Gutierrez will be going on separate ways for now.

Nonetheless, he hopes to work with the actress again in the future.

