Nadine Lustre and Andrea Brillantes both coincidentally started sporing red hair early this month. Instagram: @paulnebreshair, @ariesmanal_hair

MANILA — Nadine Lustre and Andrea Brillantes turned heads as redheads as they made their red-carpet entrance at a gathering of stars Sunday night.

The actresses, who coincidentally both started sporting red hair early this month, debuted their adventurous hairstyle at a public event via the MEGA Ball at the Manila Marriott Hotel.

Photos of Lustre and Brillantes as redheads were shared by their respective glam team the night of the ball and on Monday.

Lustre’s squad included makeup artist Jelly Eugenio and hair stylist Paul Nebres.

Meanwhile, Marben Talanay and Aries Manal did Brillantes’ makeup and hair, respectively.

Lustre, 28, attended the MEGA Ball with her fellow artists from Careless Music, including her erstwhile boyfriend James Reid, who is also a co-founder of the label.

Brillantes, 19, arrived hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, basketball player and actor Ricci Rivero.