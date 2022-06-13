LOOK: Carla Abellana shares birthday wish

MANILA -- Actress Carla Abellana on Sunday, June 12, took to social media to share her birthday wish for herself as she turned 36.

"My birthday wish is to be happy," she wrote on Instagram.



In the comment section of her post, fans and fellow celebrities left their birthday greetings for the actress.

Until now, Abellana has kept mum amid rumors surrounding her marriage to actor Tom Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who married Abellana in October 2021, returned to Instagram on June 1 no longer following his wife’s account and with a cryptic post depicting breaking free from shackles.

The couple, who got married after seven years of being together, first stirred rumors of a falling out in January, when they appeared to unfollow each other Instagram. They shortly followed each other’s account again, however.

In the most direct indication of a supposed separation, Abellana’s father, screen veteran PJ Abellana, claimed in March that a “one-night stand” was involved in the marital woes of his daughter and Rodriguez. The older Abellana, however, later on retracted his statement.