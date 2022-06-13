K-pop: BTS trends worldwide with 'Proof' launch

K-pop superstars BTS trended worldwide, including in the Philippines, with the release of their anthology album "Proof" on Friday.

The seven-member boy band dropped "Proof," a three-disc record with 35 tracks, mostly hits from the group's nearly nine-year run. It also includes new songs, such as the single "Yet to Come," "Born Singer," "Run BTS," and "For Youth."

As of writing, #BTS9thAnniversary is still the top trending topic in the country with 1.59 million tweets, followed by #9YearsWithBTS with 857,000 tweets.

According to MediaOutreach, Twitter saw 22 million tweets on the launch day, with 3 million tweets in just one hour after its release.

Fans from South Korea, the US, and Indonesia were the loudest on Twitter, and conversations about the group's latest release came from all over the world, including countries like the Philippines, India, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Thailand, and Peru, it added.

Ahead of the release, BTS asked ARMYs to share fan-related stories in honor of the group's 9th debut anniversary.

BTS will promote the album on Korean TV music shows in the coming week, marking the group's return to such programs in over 2 years, label Big Hit Music said in a report by K-pop news portal Soompi.

“Proof” marks the first full release from the K-pop phenomenon since “BE” in November 2020.

Since its debut in 2013, BTS has spearheaded a global K-pop craze with catchy, upbeat music and dances, as well as lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering youngsters.

