MANILA – Jennylyn Mercado has begun her road to fitness journey a month after she gave birth to her first child with her husband Dennis Trillo.

On Instagram, Mercado turned to social media to share photos of her doing pilates to get back to her former shape.

The actress confessed that postpartum fitness is not easy but she is determined to make it through.

Meanwhile, Mercado’s fitness coach also wrote on social media that their focus is “a lot of mobility in the joints and spine.”

“Also gradual re-gaining of strength, flexibility and activating of posture muscles,” the actress’ coach added.

Aside from her baby with Trillo, Mercado has a teenage son with her former boyfriend, actor Patrick Garcia.

In a previous post in his own page, Trillo said he now has more appreciation for Mercado for her sacrifices in life.

“Ang role mo bilang babae, bilang ina at asawa, napakahirap pala. Bilib ako sa ’yo, kasi kayang kaya mo lahat, you make it look so easy,” Trillo said.

The actor also feels fortunate that he and their daughter have Mercado in their lives.

“Ang swerte namin na kasama ka namin sa mga buhay namin, kaya nandito lang din kami parati para sa iyo,” he said.

The couple tied the knot late last year.