American singer Jennifer Hudson is the latest artist to obtain EGOT status after winning her first Tony Award on Sunday.

Hudson is one of the producers of "A Strange Loop" which won the Best Musical in the recent Tony Awards. It is her first nomination as well.

EGOT winners are artists who won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. Hudson is the 17th artist to achieve this status.

CAN YOU BELIEVE WE GOT @IAMJHUD HER EGOT !?! pic.twitter.com/40Wb0zy874 — A Strange Loop on Broadway (@StrangeLoopBway) June 13, 2022

"A Strange Loop," a favorite with 11 nominations, ultimately won two Tonys, including the most prestigious best musical and best libretto for its author, Michael R. Jackson -- no relation to the "King of Pop."

She follows the footsteps of Whoopi Goldberg, the first black woman who achieved EGOT status in 2002.

Aside from Goldberg and Hudson, other EGOT winners are Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Scott Rudin, Robert Lopez, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, John Legend, and Alan Menken.

Hudson won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for "Dreamgirls" in 2007 and an Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program in 2021 for Baby Yaga.

She has two Grammy awards under her belt: Best R&B Album for her self-titled album in 2009, and Best Musical Theater Album for "The Color Purple" in 2017.

Hudson rose to fame in 2004 as a contestant on the third season of "American Idol." She had a controversial elimination and placed 7th overall in the competition.

—with a report from Agence France-Presse

