Gerald Anderson (right) reacts as his girlfriend, Julia Barretto, is given the bridal bouquet at June 8 wedding of their close friends Joe Vargas and Bianca Yanga. Instagram @byanga

MANILA — Julia Barretto was readying to catch the bridal bouquet in the traditional toss after a wedding — which supposedly indicates who is next to walk down the aisle — but was instead given the flowers.

The actress appeared surprised as the bride, Bianca Yanga, turned around and walked towards Barretto, forgoing the backwards toss, to hand the bouquet specifically to her.

As other guests cheered, Yanga hugged Barretto. The bride and her groom, former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Joe Vargas, were then seen gesturing towards Barretto’s boyfriend, actor Gerald Anderson, who was looking on from a distance.

Barretto was one of the bridesmaids of Yanga, while Anderson was one of Vargas’ three best men, at the wedding held last Wednesday, June 8.

“Guess who’s next?” Yanga teased in her caption for the video, which she posted over the weekend.

Tagging Anderson’s account, she added, “Sinunod ko ang gusto mo!”

In the video, Anderson was seen beaming at the surprise for Barretto.

Barretto, 25, and Anderson, 33, have been open about the prospect of settling down with each other. The actress previously said she hopes to start a family before she turns 30, while Anderson has referred to Barretto as “the one.”

Barretto said she would say “yes” at this point if Anderson proposes marriage.