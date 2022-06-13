Denise Laurel undergoes surgery to remove cyst

MANILA -- Actress Denise Laurel took to social media to share that she underwent surgery to remove a cyst at the back of her head.

On Instagram, Laurel uploaded a snap of her and the cyst that was removed during the operation last June 9 as she thanked the doctors who performed the surgery.

"Thank you to @draivee @drzteo and Doc Angeles for helping me get this little guy out who was resting in the back of my head!!! Sooooooo much relief from the pressure in my head that I’ve been just sucking up and dealing with!" she wrote.

"I am sooooooo grateful for them looking it out for me even if they are in the midst of a beautiful vaca in Europe! Surgery was fast and easy! The team totally took care of me! I even went to all my meetings and worked after!!! Thank you thank youuuu it’s been bugging me for quite sometime I’m excited to finally get better sleep!" she added.

This isn't the first time Laurel had a cyst removed. After a cancer scare in 2017, Laurel also underwent surgery to remove a cyst from her breast.

Laurel will soon be seen in the upcoming series "The Flower of Evil" with Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe.