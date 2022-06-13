To celebrate nearly a decade of groundbreaking success, BTS’ youngest member Jeon Jungkook released a self-written piece dedicated to the fanbase that made it all possible.

The song “My You,” which was timely released as part of “2022 BTS Festa,” the band’s 9th debut anniversary, is Jungkook’s special message to the Bangtan boys’ millions of fans.

“It is a song only for you and I hope this song will make me who made it and all who listen become more hopeful -- and make each of us shine and be each other’s strength, “ he wrote in a post.

“My ARMY, I love you,” Jungkook added.

The golden maknae admitted the song was drawn from his fear of someday losing his ARMY or worse, waking up to realize the past years were merely a dream.

“I am sometimes overwhelmed by these emotions. I have had this thought. I wrote a song based on them and I thought the mood of the song could be depressing or sad so I tried to fill the lyrics with pretty words,” the idol explained.

While the song was drawn from a somber thought, “My You” is wrapped in light and refreshing acoustics.

The maknae’s knack at songwriting does not go unnoticed.

While many of the verses at the beginning of the nostalgic record delve on fear and loss, he cleverly turns apprehension to hope.



“Thankful to be by your side now, I’ll try to shine brighter than now” Jungkook sings.