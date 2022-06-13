American pop star Britney Spears on Saturday shared her wedding photos with Sam Asghari, confirming reports that they got married.

In a Facebook post, Spears posed with her wedding dress designed by Donatella Versace. She also posted photos with the designer, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Madonna.

"It was the most spectacular day!!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!! I had a panic attack and then got it together ... the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic!!!" Spears said.

"The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better!!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock!!!" she added.

Spears thanked all those who helped her with her wedding, expressing how happy she was after the ceremonies.

"Drew Barrymore my girl crush and Selena Gomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed Madonna again and we danced into the night with Paris Hilton … Thank you, Donatella Versace, for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful … Thank you also to Stephanie Gottlieb Charlotte Tilbury and Sofia Tilbury for my jewelry and makeup!!!" she said.

"I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times!!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! Sam … I LOVE YOU!!!"

The couple earlier revealed that the surprise pregnancy they had announced had ended in a miscarriage.

That news came five months after a Los Angeles judge dissolved a conservatorship long overseen by Spears's father -- an arrangement the singer said had prevented her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more children.

Spears is already a mother to two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Asghari and Spears met in 2016 when they co-starred in a music video for her single "Slumber Party."

After announcing their engagement late last year, Spears has since started referring to her 28-year-old partner as her "husband."

At the time Spears announced she was pregnant, Asghari said in a separate Instagram post that "fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don't take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do."

