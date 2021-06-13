What convinced Dingdong Dantes to get COVID-19 jab despite initial apprehension

MANILA — Despite initial apprehensions about getting vaccinated against COVID-19, actor Dingdong Dantes pushed through Saturday with getting jabbed, sharing what finally convinced him to do so.

“Sinovaxed!” Dantes wrote on Instagram on Saturday, referring to the vaccine brand from China.

In photos he posted, Dantes is seen showing his vaccination mark on his arm, alongside his wife, actress Marian Rivera, who also got her first dose.

“Sa linya ng aming trabaho, madalas ay kailangan magshoot sa labas. Kapag sasabak na sa eksena, mask-off. Kailangan naming tanggalin ang aming first line of defense sa COVID-19,” he said.

Dantes and Rivera, as well as other film industry workers, were part of a batch of A4 priority group who got vaccinated on Independence Day, under a program from Ingat Angat, a private sector-led campaign that aims to restart the economy safely.

Admitting he was initially apprehensive about getting vaccinated, Dantes shared how he overcame his doubts.

“Kabado man, through research and consultation with experts, mas nagkaroon ako ng lakas ng loob para magpabakuna. This is my way of ensuring not only my health and safety, but also of my loved ones and my community,” he said.