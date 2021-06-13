Back together? After split, Jennica Garcia gets this message from Alwyn Uytingco

Alwyn Uytingco and Jennica Garcia have been married for seven years and have two daughters together. Instagram: @alwynzky

MANILA — Nearly a month after confirming they have separated, Jennica Garcia and Alwyn Uytingco appear to be making steps to repair their marriage.

On Instagram on Saturday, Uytingco shared a photo of Garcia holding a bouquet of flowers.

“Ang dami ko gusto sabihin,” the actor wrote in the caption. “Pero hindi kayang ipaliwanag ng mga simpleng salita.”

“Hindi ko ‘to gustong pahabain pa. Ang gusto ko lang malaman mo, at wag na wag mong kakalimutan... Mahal na mahal kita,” he said, tagging Garcia’s account.

Uytingco, 33, and Garcia, 31, got married in February 2014, and have two children together.

Their marriage became the subject of speculation in March, when Garcia appeared to remove photos of Uytingco from her Instagram page.

At the time, the actress also posted about “looking forward to a new life,” and sought advice from her followers on how to change her username, @jennicauytingco, on the platform.

Notably, those posts were no longer visible, as of writing.

Uytingco’s latest update hinting at their reconciliation came three weeks after Garcia categorically confirmed that they have separated, without giving any reason.

Garcia has yet to make a public statement about their marriage after Uytingco’s message.

