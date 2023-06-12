Maine Mendoza dismayed over false report that her wedding will be televised



MANILA – Maine Mendoza has denied a report that her wedding with Arjo Atayde will be featured on television.

Expressing her dismay on Twitter, Mendoza said she is totally clueless as to where the report came from and what it intends to achieve.

“Huh? This is not true and the article is misleading. Not sure if clickbait done on purpose or comprehension is just (sad),” she said.

“I am the last person to publicize a personal affair,” Mendoza added.

Mendoza was also appalled at how some netizens tend to believe anything they would see on social media without checking its veracity first.

“Kakaloka din how some netizens would simply believe what they see on the Internet. Kailan na mauuso ang fact-checking?”

Mendoza and Atayde got engaged in July 2022 after nearly four years as a couple.

Mendoza and Atayde’s first went public with their relationship in March 2019. They celebrated their fourth anniversary as a couple on December 2022.

Over the years, the two became increasingly open about their romance, with photos indicating they have formed close ties, too, with each other’s family members.

