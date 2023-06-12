LOOK: Jodi Sta. Maria, son Thirdy visit Kazakhstan

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria took to social media to share photos of her and her son Thirdy's adventure in Kazakhstan.

On Instagram, Sta. Maria and her only child can be seen wearing traditional Kazakh clothing while posing with an eagle.

"Wander often. Wonder always. Life is a beautiful adventure 🤍," Sta. Maria captioned her post.

Just last month, Sta. Maria celebrated Thirdy's high school graduation with former husband Pampi Lacson and the latter's current partner Iwa Moto.

Sta. Maria is one of the lead star of newest hit series "Unbreak My Heart," with Richard Yap, Gabbi Garcia and Joshua Garcia.



The landmark collaboration among GMA-7, ABS-cBN, and Viu, "Unbreak My Heart" airs on GMA Telebabad, Pinoy Hits, and I Heart Movies at 9:35 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, and 11:25 p.m. on GTV. It is also available on GMA Pinoy TV and TFC. It stream 48-hour advanced episodes on Viu and iWantTFC.

