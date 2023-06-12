K-pop group Dreamcatcher's Manila concert: Seat map, ticket prices

K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher. Photo: Twitter/@hf_dreamcatcher



Time to save up, Filo InSomnias! The seat map and ticket prices for the upcoming Philippine concert of K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher have been released.

The seven-member band, known for blending K-pop performances with rock and metal music, is scheduled to perform at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on August 8.

On Monday, concert production company Random Minds revealed the following sections, ticket prices and fan benefits for the event:

VVIP With Hi-Touch - P12,273

VVIP With Photo Op - P12,273

VVIP With Soundcheck & Send-Off - P11,740

VIP Standing - P10,672

Loge - P9,072

Balcony - P4,803

Are you ready for @hf_dreamcatcher, ‘Somnies? Time to work out your game plan ‘coz we’re going all out! Here are the official seat plan, fan benefits & ticketing FAQS.



Tickets go on sale on July 1, 10AM via @TicketNetPH outlets & https://t.co/FmTiub6poA ONLY.” #DreamcatcherInMNL pic.twitter.com/PK68JJhBND — Random Minds (@RandomMindsPH) June 12, 2023

Tickets will go on sale starting July 1 through TicketNet's outlets and website, according to Random Minds.

The upcoming show marks Dreamcatcher's return to the country in four years, having played at the SM Skydome in 2019 for its "Invitation From Nightmare City" tour.

