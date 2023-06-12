MANILA - Ellen Adarna turned to social media to flaunt her husband, actor Derek Ramsay.

Sharing a series of their mirror selfies on Instagram, Adarna showed her followers how fit Ramsay is by featuring his abs.

“My almost half a century hotbund,” she captioned her post.

Hundreds of netizens were quick to comment on Adarna’s post, saying they admire how disciplined Ramsay is in working out.

In a recent interview, Adarna said she still doesn’t see herself returning to showbiz, especially since she and Ramsay plan to have their own kids.

“I’m not saying never. But until Elias [turns] 7, pwede na. But malabo pa kasi magbubuntis pa ako,” she said.

“This year, [we’ll try to get pregnant]. I have my IUD but I’m going to have it taken out this June. So hopefully,” she added.

Elias is Adarna’s son with her former boyfriend, John Lloyd Cruz.

Adarna and Ramsay have been married for more than a year now. They tied the knot in November 2021.