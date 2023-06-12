MANILA -- British rock band Coldplay will be returning to the Philippines for a concert scheduled on January 19, 2024 at the Philippine Arena, events promoter Live Nation Philippines announced Monday.

General sale for the tickets will be on June 20 at 12 p.m. and the Live Nation Philippines pre-sale will be on June 19 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. via coldplay.com.

"Get ready to experience a technicolor spectacle as Coldplay returns to Philippines! Be prepared to sing your favorite anthems from this amazing band who performs a crafted-to-perfection show, while championing sustainability," Live Nation captioned its social media post.

Live Nation Philippines first announced the return of Coldplay to PH for a one-night show last Saturday.

But it simply wrote “#MOTSWT” in its caption, which means “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” the title of Coldplay’s latest concert tour, and did not include other details.

The band last played in Manila in 2017 for their “A Head Full of Dreams” tour.

Coldplay is also known for its hit singles "The Scientist," "Fix You," and "Viva La Vida," among others.