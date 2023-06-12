MANILA -- ABS-CBN's music label Star Music has released the music video for "Dalawang Isip," the newest single of actress-recording artist Vivoree Esclito.

Directed by Karlo Calingao, the more than five-minute music video is now available on Star Music's official YouTube. The music video also features actor Brent Manalo.

"Dalawang Isip" was released on various streaming platforms on June 2.



"Dalawang Isip" is Esclito's follow-up to "Matapang," a song about being brave in love, which was released in February.

Esclito is also set to release a solo extended play (EP) later this year.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate wrote her first single “Kaya Pa” which was released in 2016 while inside the "PBB" house.

She also collaborated with former Hashtags member Charles Kieron for their digital album “CK & Vivoree” in 2019.

Last year, Esclito teamed up with Jon Guelas for the duet version of “Did I Let You Go.”

Esclito and Patrick Quiroz also recorded a new version of the iconic ABS-CBN Christmas tune “Star ng Pasko" in 2020.



Aside from her music career, Esclito also starred in different shows such as the IWantTFC series “Hello Stranger,” “Tara, G!” and “He’s Into Her.”

