Andrea on 'Showtime': 'Happy Independence Day to me'

MANILA -- "Drag You & Me" star Andrea Brillantes opened "It's Showtime" on Monday performed a dance and lip-sync number of Maymay Entrata's hit "Puede Ba" with the noontime show's girl group Baby Dolls.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Happy Independence Day," host Vice Ganda suggestively told Brillantes, who answered: "I know, happy independence day to me and to all of us. ... Ako lang ito."



Co-host Jhong Hilario then said Brillantes has a gift for the madlang people. Vice then blurted: "Regalo? Tignan mo nga naman nakatanggap pa tayo ng regalo mula sa iyo."

"Ganoon po ako magmahal eh," said Brillantes before promoting her series "Drag You & Me" on iWantTFC.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Last Friday, after weeks of speculation, basketball player Ricci Rivero finally broke his silence on his rumored breakup with Brillantes.

In a Twitter post, without mentioning the name of Brillantes, Rivero suggestively shared that his relationship with the actress has ended, as he appealed not to drag "other characters" into " false accusations."

I own up to the mistake of not making my relationship status public because I felt there’s no need to add up to what were going through. Please respect our decision to keep it to ourselves so that we can preserve whats left of our friendship. I hope let’s stop creating your own… — Ricci Rivero (@_ricciiirivero) June 8, 2023

"I own up to the mistake of not making my relationship status public because I felt there’s no need to add up to what were going through. Please respect our decision to keep it to ourselves so that we can preserve what's left of our friendship," Rivero wrote.

"I hope let’s stop creating your own versions and dragging other characters into these false accusations. I am sorry for whatever disappoinments it may have caused you -- for everyone’s peace of mind, please allow ourselves to heal and move on peacefully without hate and pain," he shared.

Brillantes and Rivero celebrated their first anniversary last April.

Aside from opening "It's Showtime," Brillantes also joined the program's segment "Rampanalo."

"Suwerte ba si Andrea? Andrea lately may swerte ka ba?" Vice asked.

"Mayroon siyempre," Brillantes said.

"Hanggang nakangiti ka at kaya mong ngumiti ibig sabihin sinuswerte ka pa," Vice said.

"Suwerte ako hangga't kaya ko pa magmahal, lalo na at at kaya kong mahalin ang sarili ko -- suwerte ako," Brillantes said before getting a group hug from the show's hosts.

In the segment, Brillantes once again received attention after the contestant asked her to switch position.

Watch more News on iWantTFC



"Pati dito, papalitan ako," Brillantes uttered.

"Andrea, anuman ang nangyari at anuman ang mangyayari huwag mong isipin na ipinagpalit ka. Hindi ka pwedeng ipagpalit dahil nag-iisa ka lang. Wala kang kapalit dahil wala kang kapantay. Ikaw ay brilyante. Lagi mong tatandaan ikaw ay brilyante at patuloy kang kikinang habangbuhay, hindi ba?" Vice told the actress.

It was in April 2022 when Rivero asked Brillantes to be his girlfriend after a basketball game.



Related video: