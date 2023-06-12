MANILA – Andrea Brillantes seems to be handling her rumored breakup with Ricci Rivero well.

This, after she posted on social media her photos recently taken in Spain while captioning it with a self-affirmation.

“Ganda ko (share ko lang),” she said before adding a love struck and shimmering emojis.

After weeks of speculation about their supposed split, Rivero broke his silence about the matter last June 9.

In a Twitter post early Friday morning, without mentioning the name of Brillantes, Rivero spoke up on the alleged breakup and cheating accusations being thrown at him on social media.

In his post, Rivero suggestively shared that his relationship with Brillantes has ended.

He also appealed not to drag "other characters" into " false accusations."

"I own up to the mistake of not making my relationship status public because I felt there’s no need to add up to what were going through. Please respect our decision to keep it to ourselves so that we can preserve what's left of our friendship," Rivero wrote.

"I hope let’s stop creating your own versions and dragging other characters into these false accusations. I am sorry for whatever disappoinments it may have caused you - for everyone’s peace of mind, please allow ourselves to heal and move on peacefully without hate and pain," he shared.

Brillantes and Rivero celebrated their first anniversary last April.

It was in April 2022 when Rivero asked Brillantes to be his girlfriend after a basketball game.

Brillantes is currently busy with her business and career. She is the lead star of iWantTFC original series "Drag You & Me."