Sharon reunites with Tito Sotto, Helen Gamboa, cousins

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta reunited with Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III and her aunt, veteran actress Helen Gamboa, a month after the national elections.

Sotto ran against Cuneta's husband, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, and seven others in the May 9 vice presidential race. Both lost to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Cuneta shared photos of their reunion on Instagram where she can be seen in tight embraces with Sotto and Gamboa. She also got to bond with her cousins, whom she’s always considered her sisters.

Sotto and Pangilinan have long been at odds politically, despite their close familial ties.

The two lawmakers’ friction has also affected Cuneta and Gamboa, who have had to navigate a tumultuous relationship in the past decade.

Their most recent known reconciliation was in 2012, with Sotto also affirming his love for his niece, referring to her as his and Gamboa’s “panganay” or eldest child.

Gamboa is a sister of Cuneta's mother, the late Elaine Gamboa Cuneta.

In one of her statements during the campaign period, Cuneta had said she’s praying that “after this game called politics is over, that wounds are healed, loved ones do not doubt your love for them, and I and my sisters, especially, the only family I have left besides my own, find our way back to one another’s arms, unscathed and free of the pain our battlescars have brought us.”

