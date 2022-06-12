Korean singer-rapper B.I (@shxx131bi131) will hold a fan meeting in Manila on August 27. | via @jaehwabernardo pic.twitter.com/2PJueVjRJy — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) June 12, 2022

South Korean rapper-singer B.I is coming to Manila to perform for Filipino fans.

Concert promoter Three Angles Production announced Sunday in a Twitter post that the 25-year-old artist would hold a fan meet in the country on August 27.

The company did not give further information, including the specific venue, on the event but noted that “ticketing details will be posted soon.”

Born Kim Hanbin, B.I. debuted in 2015 as the leader of iKON, a K-pop boy band under YG Entertainment. He left the group in 2019 after figuring in a drug controversy and has since pursued a solo career.



Also on Sunday, local concert promoter Pulp Live World teased what appeared to be an upcoming K-pop festival, scheduled to take place on July 29.

We Are PULP. pic.twitter.com/eciSMtlLNG — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) June 12, 2022

In a 29-second video posted on Twitter, Pulp said the show would take place at the Mall of Asia Arena and involve 12 Korean artists.

The full lineup and details will be revealed on June 19, the events company added.

CDM Entertainment, another local promoter, has also announced that former GFriend member Yerin and GOT7’s Youngjae would hold fan signs at the New Frontier Theater on July 22 and 23, respectively.

The Philippines has seen a decline in new COVID-19 infections in the past months, prompting the government to ease restrictions on travel and mass gatherings, effectively allowing foreign artists to hold concerts again since the start of the pandemic.