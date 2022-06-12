KC Concepcion appealed to her followers to help them bring her romantic-comedy film 'Asian Persuasion' "to the finish line.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Concepcion shared why she agreed to do the movie which was set in New York and is directed by Tony winner Jhett Tolentino.

“I said YES to this movie ‘Asian Persuasion’ because I grew up not seeing a Filipino who looked like me, or other girls like me, on American TV or in Hollywood films,” she began her post.

Concepcion said having the chance to be part of this project as a Filipina means more to her than just getting an acting job in America.

“I think I speak for so many ASIAN actors who grew up wishing and waiting for this time to come for us to be SEEN, HEARD, and REPRESENTED, in all our different skin tones, body shapes, and backgrounds,” she said.

Explaining why the film’s story is everyone’s as much as it is hers, Concepcion said: “This movie is about family, relationships, love, failures, resilience, success, and fighting for what you love.”

“This is US. Made by us. Made for us. And made to represent us,” she added.

Although they are done filming the movie, Concepcion said “we can’t do this without you.”

“ANY amount would help— but most importantly, as we aspire to see our stories, our faces, our languages, our music, our talent, our skill, and our cultures, we can come together right now… one Asian project at a time. LET’S MAKE THIS MOVIE HAPPEN!!!”

According to a Variety report, “Asian Persuasion” follows the story of “a down-on-his-luck chef who cooks up a crazy scheme to marry off his ex-wife in an attempt to avoid his substantial alimony obligations.”

“With the help of his trusted wingman, the chef gets off to a hot start, but belatedly realizes he wants a second chance with his ex,” the report added.

Concepcion, who replaced Toni Gonzaga in the movie, plays the film’s lead actress opposite Filipino-American actor Dante Basco.

Aside from Basco and Concepcion, the film also features Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.Ap, Yam Concepcion, Rachel Alejandro, Rex Navarrete, and Tony Labrusca, among others.

