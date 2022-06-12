Celebs show up at Anne Curtis' comeback concert

MANILA – Celebrity friends of actress Anne Curtis showed up on Saturday for her much-awaited grand concert celebrating her showbiz comeback after a nearly three-year hiatus.

Among those who watched the concert at the Resorts World Manila were her husband Erwan Heussaff and her sister-in-law Solenn Heussaff, who came straight from the airport.

Also present to show support were Bea Alonzo, Angelica Panganiban and her partner Gregg Homan, Raymond Gutierrez and Nicole Anderson.

They all took photos and videos of Curtis’s explosive performances on onstage, which they shared via Instagram Stories.

Dubbed “Luv-Anne,” Curtis’ concert was first announced in February as a “docu-concert” that would be livestreamed, but was later re-scheduled as a physical event amid the relaxed pandemic-related restrictions.

Curtis previously admitted she was tentative about holding the show at an actual concert hall with a live audience.

“I sat on the stage. I had to feel the venue,” she said, referring to the 1,710-seater Newport Performing Arts Theater.

“Parang na-feel ko na kaya ko siya because it’s an intimate setting. Hindi siya ‘yung parang ang daming tao when you’re onstage. If I felt that was the right amount of people that I could be comfortable performing live with, I feel like it’s a great way to reintroduce this world to me,” she added.

“I’ve been in hibernation. I’ve been a hermit crab. This is a great way for me to really start and prepare myself to start this journey again. So I said, ‘Sige, let’s go live na.’ Nami-miss ko na din ang energy at mga ngiti ng tao. I let the nervousness go and it turned into excitement,” she said in May.

Curtis went on a break from showbiz since December 2019, when she went on leave from “It’s Showtime” as an expectant mother. She welcomed her firstborn, Dahlia, in March 2020.

While Curtis had originally intended to resume her TV and film career when Dahlia turned 1 year old, surges in COVID-19 cases both in Australia, where she gave birth, and in the Philippines, delayed that plan numerous times.

Curtis has since returned as a co-host on “It’s Showtime,” two weeks ahead of her concert.

