Why youth vote is important in 2022, according to The Gold Squad

All aged 18 by 2022, the stars of The Gold Squad are determined to make their voices heard in the coming national elections, urging their fellow youth to do the same by casting their vote.

Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, and Seth Fedelin each shared the importance of exercising one’s right to vote, during a virtual huddle for their ongoing series “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” which also touches on politics.

Noting the large number of eligible youth voters, from millennials to Gen Z, Echarri said: “Kahit isang vote lang ‘yan, napaka-importante niyan sa bansa natin. Napakahalaga ng isang boto. If you’re 18 and if you’re available to vote in 2022, please, gawin niyo.”

Diaz added: “Kailangan, ang pipiliin nating mamumuno sa bansa natin, ‘yung mayroong pagmamahal sa bawat Pilipino. Hindi lang ‘yung hanggang salita, dapat pinapakita sa gawa.”

Brillantes agreed: “Kung boboto man kayo, ‘yung mararamdaman dapat natin hindi takot sa pangulo, dapat pagmamahal.”

Fedelin, meanwhile, urged fellow Filipinos to stand against vote-buying, saying, “Huwag nating hahayaang ‘yung limandaang piso nila ay tumubo ng bilyon.”

Enchong Dee, their “Huwag Kang Mangamba” co-star, who has been vocal on political issues, similarly reminded the youth of the national elections’ lasting impact on every Filipino’s life.

“They have to vote, they have to let their voices be heard, because they are the future… Inuudyok talaga namin to register to vote kasi kailangan naming madinig kung ano ‘yung gusto niyong future na makita, na maramdaman,” he said.

“Pagkakataon natin ito para baguhin ‘yung mga gusto natin baguhin, at panatilihin kung meron man tayong gusto at nakikitang dapat panatilihin. This is our chance, this our time.”