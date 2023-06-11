OPM artists will serenade the Philippine Air Force on June 23 in celebration of its 76th anniversary. Handout

Singers Randy Santiago, Raymond Lauchengco, Gino Padilla, Geneva Cruz and Roselle Nava have performed together in a number of concerts in the past, but this time, the OPM icons will be together again in one stage to sing for the men and women of the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

The artists are all excited to sing for the gallant men and women who protect the Philippine skies in “Axel (Accelerate) PAF,” on June 23 in celebration of the 76th anniversary of the Philippine Air Force.

“Basically, we will be going back to our roots, the ‘80s and ‘90s,” Lauchengco told ABS-CBN News. “Those are a lot of songs. In terms of production numbers, busog na busog ang audience. There are actually more production numbers than solo spots.”

“The director wants us to go the extra mile. Either the five of us or just duets, there are a lot of production numbers. We will give the audience something unexpected since we’ve been performing since the ‘80s and the ladies have been around since the ‘90s. We are doing our best to break away from the mold without losing our individual identities.”

The artists have lined up a heartfelt repertoire that expectedly includes their best-loved hits – Santiago’s “Hindi Magbabago,” Lauchengco’s “I Need You Back,” Padilla’s “Closer You and I,” “Cruz’s “Kailan” and Nava’s “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita.”

Their songs have defined generations and have become part of the soundtrack of people’s lives. They will also perform more tunes in production numbers together. At the helm is Calvin Murphy Neria.

Cruz, who has been in the music industry for 34 years now, attested it was hard to be known during their time.

“Iba ang panahon noon,” she maintained. “Mas mahirap sumikat noon. You really need to audition and be seen. Today, mag-Tiktok ka lang, sisikat ka na agad.”

“We were just thankful that we had that upbringing. That kept us humble. We hope the young artists today will see that and they will take care of their popularity.”

Santiago, for his part, has been in the industry for more than four decades now. “The artists then were not too many yet,” he said. “Even our OPM songs were given more airplay on the radio. But today, although there are more artists now, if anybody revives our songs, I believe they are even enhancing the treatment of the songs. We’re very, very thankful about that.”

Santiago’s signature hit, “Babaero,” which he also wrote, is perhaps his most revived tune. That gave rise to other soundtracks for “Sing-Galing,” “Sakto” and even “Nandyan na si Cardo” for “Ang Probinsyano.”

Nava cannot be thankful enough that the present generation still remembers her because of the artists who reimagined her songs. Young talent Gigi de Lana recorded anew Nava’s well-loved hit, “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita?” and made it such a hit again.

Angeline Quinto also recorded her version of “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita,” as well as Kakai Bautista.

“Even in karaoke, our songs are there,” said Nava, whose debut single was also a revival of Basil Valdez’s original, “You.” “I find it such a blessing and It’s flattering. I’m so thankful that we were given a chance to interpret and record such beautiful songs. We collaborated with the composers and arrangers.”

“It was such a blessing that the perfect combination of the correct song and the singer collaborated. Our songs get revived and given new treatment. So more people get to appreciate our songs. I hope more people will get to sing our songs through the years and they will be appreciated by generations to come.”

For Lauchengco, hearing his hits get revived after all these years is such a gift. “When I think about it, I had my first hit [‘Farewell’] when I was 17 years old,” he granted. “That was 40 years ago. That just blows my mind.”

“The song may have a different meaning to anybody and may be meaningless to others, but it connected to somebody’s heart. That gave life, longevity and meaning to the song. It’s something that’s much bigger than myself. I was just very fortunate to record songs by Odette Quesada [‘Farewell’], Cecile Azarcon [‘So It’s You’], George Canseco [‘Saan Darating ang Umaga’]. They’re the composers. It’s nice to know that my songs remain.”

Padilla appreciates artists who revive his songs, particularly “Closer You and I,” which has been known to a new generation of music lovers.

“It’s a compliment that another artist interpreted my song,” Padilla admitted. “I never got disappointed when a new artist records my song. In fact, my 31-year-old son was recently signed up by Viva as an actor, singer and VJ.”

“He wants to record a new version of ‘Closer You and I’ and I gave him my blessing. I’m going to be a proud dad when that happens.”