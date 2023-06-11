Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano in the June 11 episode of 'ASAP Natin 'To.' ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Actor Donny Pangilinan made a surprise appearance after Belle Mariano's birthday performance on the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday.

After Mariano performed her songs "Tanging Dahilan" and "Sigurado," Pangilinan shared how proud he is of his screen partner's achievements.

"It's just a flashback of everything that's happened. It's so nice to see you here right now celebrating your birthday," the actor said.

"It's just so nice that at such a young age, you have achieved so much. Sobrang proud lang ako sa'yo, alam mo 'yan," he added.

Pangilinan promised that he will continue to support Mariano in her endeavors.

"I will be here to support you in everything and I'm just so amazed with what you achieved and I know there's so much more that you will achieve and I will always believe in you," he said.

"It's so nice that you inspire so many people especially the youth. You have such an amazing voice, not just singing but a voice in general. I'm so sure that 5-year-old Belle will be so proud of you, if she saw you right now."

Asked for her birthday wish, Mariano said: "Siguro for this year, for the age 21, to be an amazing year for me. A year full of blessings, learnings, and growth."