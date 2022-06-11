Photo from Valerie Concepcion's Instagram account

MANILA – Actress Valerie Concepcion was beaming with pride as her daughter, Heather, finished high school at Miriam College.

Concepcion took to Instagram to share how proud she is with Heather’s accomplishment in school.

“Right from when you were still a kid until now, you have only given me reasons to hold my head up high,” she said in the caption.

“I am so proud of you, my Dearest Heather and I am wishing you all the success and happiness the world has to offer.”

Concepcion also promised her child of her presence always, while wishing Heather good luck in the next phase of her journey.

“With love and pride today and always, MOM,” she closed.

Concepcion was only 16 years old when she got pregnant with Heather.

In 2019, the actress tied the knot with her non-showbiz partner Francis Sunga.

