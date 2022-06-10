LOOK: Anne Curtis all set for comeback concert

MANILA — Screen superstar Anne Curtis is all set for her grand concert celebrating her showbiz comeback after a nearly three-year hiatus.

Photos of her final night of rehearsals for “Luv-Anne” were released Friday by Resorts World Manila, ahead of the Saturday show at the Pasay City venue.

“Luv-Anne” was first announced in February as a “docu-concert” that would be livestreamed, but was later re-scheduled as a physical event amid the easing pandemic-related restrictions.

Curtis previously admitted she was tentative about holding the show at an actual concert hall with a live audience.

“I sat on the stage. I had to feel the venue,” she said, referring to the 1,710-seater Newport Performing Arts Theater. “Parang na-feel ko na kaya ko siya because it’s an intimate setting. Hindi siya ‘yung parang ang daming tao when you’re onstage. If I felt that was the right amount of people that I could be comfortable performing live with. I feel like it’s a great way to reintroduce this world to me.”

“I’ve been in hibernation. I’ve been a hermit crab. This is a great way for me to really start and prepare myself to start this journey again. So I said, ‘Sige, let’s go live na.’ Nami-miss ko na din ang energy at mga ngiti ng tao. I let the nervousness go and it turned into excitement,” she said in May.

Curtis had been on hiatus from showbiz since December 2019, when she went on leave from “It’s Showtime” as an expectant mother. She welcomed her firstborn, Dahlia, with husband Erwan Heussaff in March 2020.

While Curtis had originally intended to resume her TV and film career when Dahlia turned 1 year old, surges in COVID-19 cases both in Australia, where she gave birth, and in the Philippines, delayed that plan numerous times.

Curtis has since returned as a co-host on “It’s Showtime,” two weeks ahead of her concert.