Lionsgate Play streaming service launched in PH

Julia Roberts (R) and Sean Penn (L) attend the world premiere of the limited television series 'Gaslit' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in this April 18, 2022. Peter Foley, EPA-EFE



MANILA -- Audiences have seen Hollywood actress Julia Roberts on the big screen, most of the time in many blockbuster films. This time, however, Roberts graces the small screen in a critically-acclaimed series, “Gaslit,” that brings the Watergate scandal to a new front.

“Gaslit,” that will be carried by Lionsgate Play, spotlights Martha Mitchell (Roberts), wife of former US President Nixon’s attorney general John N. Mitchell, discovering the full extent of the Watergate scandal in the '70s. Roberts stars with another award-winning actor, Sean Penn.

The series is one of the much-awaited titles that streaming platform Lionsgate Play carries with its exclusive partnership with PLDT Home, which will bring “bigger, bolder and more powerful entertainment viewing experience” at home today.

Another banner content of Lionsgate is Bruce Willis’ futuristic action film, “Apex,” where he plays a wrongfully-convicted prisoner given a chance at freedom.

The launch of the partnership on Friday night marked the first face-to-face event of PLDT Home in over two years, considering this pandemic.

“I think this is the perfect time to launch this partnership because the world is just opening up,” PLDT Home senior vice president and head of consumer business-home group Jeremiah de la Cruz told ABS-CBN News

“We’re very excited to partner with Lionsgate Play, a great content provider with great titles in the market. This is something we want to bring to every Filipino family.”

De la Cruz pointed out the partnership between PLDT Home and Lionsgate Play is a “long-term” deal and very important to the former.

“It’s always great to bring more choices to our customers,” Da la Cruz said. “It’s not just about only one thing that is available, but an array of options for our customers. That’s why wherever we can, we will. This is very exciting for us.

“We’ll continue to work very, very hard to be able to bring the most partnerships, whether different types of content or applications and make them available for our customers.”

De la Cruz acknowledged the pandemic changed the way we lived. “Once upon a time, we would all go out on a Friday night, Saturday or even Sunday. The pandemic changed all that.

“All of a sudden, a lot of entertainment would be happening within the home. Friends are all online. So it’s very important that we continue to expand and give more choices available to our PLDT Home customers.

“We are working closely with Lionsgate Play to bring not just the titles, but the talents to the Philippines. Soon, the titles will be made available to Smart customers, as well.”

Lionsgate Play is the fast-growing Southeast Asian streaming platform of the global content studio behind major franchise properties such as “John Wick” starring Keanu Reeves, “The Hunger Games” with Jennifer Lawrence and the “Twilight” saga with Robert Pattinson and Kirsten Stewart -- that will be among its major offerings.

“Saw” trails the sadistic machinations of John Kramer or Jigsaw, while “Knives Out” follows a detective (Daniel Craig) in his investigation on the mysterious death of a wealthy novelist (Christopher Plummer).

The streaming service carries some of Lionsgate’s most iconic and groundbreaking series as well as signature offerings, such as “Mad Men,” a multiple Emmy and Golden Globe-winning period drama starring Jon Hamm.

Then, too, there’s “The Royals,” a drama chronicling the tradition, opulence and scandal that surround a fictional modern-day royal family; and the crime drama “Power,” with rapper-actor Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as executive producer.

Lionsgate Play also brings to PLDT Home subscribers the hottest new shows including “Becoming Elizabeth,” which chronicles Elizabeth I’s rise to power and all the intrigue and betrayal that came with becoming the Virgin Queen.