Photo from Mark Shandii Bacolod's Facebook page

MANILA – Independent film director Mark Shandii Bacolod passed away Thursday in Thailand, his family confirmed on a social media post.

In a Facebook post, Bacolod’s family said that the movie director joined the Creator while he was overseas for work.

“Our family is in the process of bringing his remains back to the Philippines so we can finally lay his body to rest. We would like to request everyone to respect our family’s decision for privacy in this moment of grief,” the post stated.

Bacolod was still able to post a lengthy status on his Facebook account early morning of Wednesday, telling how tired he was for working long hours for the taping of a popular TV show.

“All around Manager ang ganap ko today. Super PR sa alaga, super benta para magkaroon ng panibagong contract, tapos asikaso sa mga kailangan sa shoot. Today, hindi lang ako Talent Manager at Business Manager, naging Road Manager na din ako at Personal Assistant. Ang hirap lord,” he narrated.

The director was behind several films and series such as “Culion,” “Pendong,” “Sponsor,” and “Love at the End of the World.”

Actress Mercedes Cabral paid tribute to him with a post on Facebook.

“It was a very hard pill to swallow.. I was very resistant when I heard it from a dear friend last night. my heart cracked a thousand pieces last night,” Cabral said.

“You will live on thru our stories and we will always raise a glass for you. You will be missed. 'Til next time gorgeous,” she added.