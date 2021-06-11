Taylor Swift sets new records with vinyl release of 'evermore' album

International pop superstar Taylor Swift returned to the top of the Billboard charts, thanks to the record-breaking sales of the newly launched vinyl version of her 2020 album "evermore."

The folk-pop compilation skyrocketed to No. 1 from No. 74 on the Billboard 200 after selling 202,000 equivalent album units (in the June 3 tracking week), the publication reported, citing MRC Data.

The eye-popping figures marked the biggest sales week for any album this year. Swift surpassed the previous record she set with "Fearless (Taylor’s Version)," which sold 179,000 during its opening week (chart dated April 24).

Of that number, 102,000 were from vinyl purchases, scoring Swift the largest vinyl sales week for any album in the United States since MRC Data began tracking sales 30 years ago.

This is the album's fourth nonconsecutive week atop, bringing Swift's total weeks spent at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 to 53. The country sweetheart turned pop princess ties with country star Garth Brooks as the artist with the third-most leaders on the list.

Apart from "evermore," Swift's "folklore," "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," "Lover," and "1989," are also currently charting on Billboard at No. 34, No. 57, No. 65, and No. 106 respectively.

The unprecedented surge also propelled Swift to the top of the Billboard Artist 100.

Taylor snagged her 48th week at No. 1, extending her record as the artist with the most time spent leading the coveted chart.

Drake trails behind Swift as the musical act with the most weeks spent at No. 1 (32), followed by The Weeknd (22) and BTS (16).