Roxanne Barcelo on giving birth to first child: 'It's all worth it'

MANILA -- After giving birth to her first child, actress Roxanne Barcelo on Friday said that her main focus now is to recover and heal for her family.

In her Instagram Stories, Barcelo posted a new photo of her carrying her firstborn.

In another post, the actress shared that she's been in the hospital for two weeks already.

"Our mornings in the hospital room look like this. It's been a very 'unique' 2 weeks of my life. Sorry if I can't think of the right adjective at 6:30 in the morning. Maybe one day soon, I can muster the courage to tell you about my birthing journey. But for now, I will focus on recovering and healing for my family. Blessed to now go through life with my husband and best friend. I say he needs a vacation, but he says he just wants to be with me and the baby," Barcelo wrote.



"I waited all my life to be a wife and mother and now I am fully humbled by this truth: As they all say, it's not easy, BUT it is all worth it," she added.

It was last Sunday when Barcelo shared that she has given birth to her first child with her husband, as she posted a photo of her carrying a baby in an Instagram Stories post.

Barcelo revealed being a married woman in a Christmas Day post, without giving details of the actual wedding day, and without identifying her husband.

Referring to her husband, Barcelo recalled in her vlog, “When he said, ‘I want to start a family with you,’ I thought it was the most beautiful plan to have in my life.”

