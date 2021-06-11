Maymay Entrata denies romance with Donny Pangilinan

MANILA -- Actress Maymay Entrata finally opened up about a rumored romance with fellow Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan, as she reacted to people's assumptions about her.

Speaking on ABS-CBN's online show "HotSpot" hosted by DJ JhaiHo on Thursday, the 24-year-old actress denied that she is in a relationship with Pangilinan, who stars in the ongoing hit series "He's Into Her."

She also stressed that she's not dating her onscreen partner, actor-host Edward Barber.

"Isa ito sa assumptions ng sa gayun ay ma-clear talaga. Hindi ako in a relationship kay Donny or kay Edward man," Entrata said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

"Siguro nagsimula 'yan kay Donny dahil kasama ko siya lagi sa iWant ASAP. At doon yata may mga clip na parang nami-misunderstood nila 'yung mga galawan namin, 'yung smile namin, na akala nila nagtitinginan. Hindi ko alam talaga. Jusko day! Pero, hindi po kami ni Donny. Wala po kahit sino sa showbiz, wala," Entrata stressed.

The actress also shared her message to all her fans: "Nagpapasalamat din ako sa lahat talaga ng mga fan na kumbaga kahit di ako nage-effort na pasayahin kayo, pinapasaya niyo ang sarili niyo. Joke, sorry. Naa-appreciate ko 'yon at natutuwa lang din naman ako. Pero para maging clear ang lahat hindi ako kay Donny. Wala pong kahit sino sa showbiz na in a relationship ako."

In the online show, Entrata also reiterated that the one who is making her happy right now is not from show business.

"Nabanggit ko na naman po ito sa isang magazine na may nagpapasaya sa akin. Opo. Hanggang doon na lang. Basta wala sa showbiz," Entrata said.



Entrata was on "HotSpot" to promote her new single "Di Kawalan," which was written and composed by Trisha Denise Campaner, produced by Rox Santos and arranged by Tommy Katigbak.

Entrata previously said she is dedicating the song to all those who are having a hard time moving on.

"Di Kawalan," she said, is about self-love and self-worth.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC