LISTEN: Regine Velasquez sings 'La Vida Lena' theme song 'Kailangan Kita'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Regine Velasquez's version of "Kailangan Kita," the official theme song of the ABS-CBN series "La Vida Lena," is now available on various music streaming platforms.

The lyric video of the song was also uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music on Friday, June 11.

The song composed by Velasquez's husband Ogie Alcasid was arranged by Raul Mitra and produced by Velasquez and Jonathan Manalo.

Alcasid promoted his wife's newest recording as he posted the song's teaser in his personal Instagram account.

In the caption, Alcasid wrote: "A song that is so close to my heart is performed by a chanteuse who fills my heart."

The first season of "La Vida Lena" starring actress Erich Gonzales premiered on iWant TFC in November, and spanned 10 episodes that were released every Saturday.

“La Vida Lena’s” continuation is scheduled to premiere this coming June 28, with the additional platforms Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, and TFC, according to Dreamscape Entertainment.

TV5 has been airing numerous ABS-CBN programs under a blocktime partnership, starting with “ASAP Natin ‘To” in January, and then the Kapamilya network’s entire primetime programming, led by “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” in March.

The time slot of “La Vida Lena” for its TV broadcast has yet to be announced.

Directed by Jerry Sineneng, Jojo Saguin, and Andoy Ranay, “La Vida Lena” also stars Carlo Aquino, JC de Vera, Kit Thompson, Sofia Andres, Janice de Belen, and Agot Isidro.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC