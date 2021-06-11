KathNiel fans in Indonesia adopt 119 turtles under Daniel Padilla’s name

Photos from Daniel Padilla and KaDreamers Indonesia Instagram accounts

After planting over 200 trees dedicated to Kathryn Bernardo, KathNiel fans from Indonesia adopted over 100 baby turtles under the name of Daniel Padilla.

On Instagram, the KaDreamers Indonesia uploaded a couple of videos showing the newly-hatched turtles along with a certificate to prove that the adoption was named after the group and Padilla.

“As of today 119 turtle eggs have hatched again (still waiting for 3 more nests to hatch),” the group said in the caption.

They also welcomed the baby turtles and called Padilla, who reposted the post on his Instagram story, as their father.

“Yeayyyy welcome to the world baby turtles!! Say hi to your daddy @supremo_dp. Pls stay healthy until you are released into the sea,” the group stated.

The adoption took place at Saba Asri Turtle Conservation in Bali, Indonesia.

Last week, KaDreamers Indonesia took their fandom to the next level as they planted 266 trees dedicated to Bernardo.

The actress appreciated the efforts of her fans in the neighboring country, retweeting their deed.

“YOU’RE THE BEST GUYS!!” she tweeted.

According to the attached document, the group planted rhizophora or true mangroves in Kampung Laut, Cilacap.

Related video: