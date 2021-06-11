K-pop group BTS excited to visit PH anew

Members of K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a photo opportunity promoting their new single 'Butter' in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji



Korean superstars BTS could not hide their excitement to visit the Philippines anew given the support they are getting from the Filipino ARMY.

In a one-minute promotional video of Smart Communications Inc., the seven members of K-pop group gave their thoughts about the country and their Filipinos fans.

“I think we always went to the Philippines every year during our tour. A lot of fans were waiting and supporting us in the heat. I’d like to visit again as soon as possible to hear the cheers of ARMY in the Philippines,” group leader RM said.

Meanwhile, Jin looks forward to spending a vacation here.

“The Philippines is a great country and I really want to go there for vacation. I want to visit you again,” Jin added.

For Suga, it is the Filipinos' love for basketball that captured him.

“I watched Filipino pro basketball game occasionally and the level was very high. They really love basketball. I enjoy watching it these days,” Suga said.

J-Hope, meanwhile, said the Philippines "is a must-stop for a Southeast Asia tour. Food is also delicious and I love the Philippines.”

Jimin took note of the support BTS has been receiving from their legion of followers in the country such as video covers of their hit songs and some challenges online.

“We know that you are always sending messages through social media to us. We also know that you upload lots of videos of covers of our songs and choreo, and different challenges,” Jimin said.

V and Jungkook also echoed their fellow members’ statement, extending their gratitude to their Pinoy fans.

“I heard that there are a lot of ARMY in the Philippines. I’d like to meet you as soon as possible,” V said.

“Yes, I’m grateful to all the ARMY who support us from far away,” Jungkook added.

The group continues to challenge the West's long-standing reign over the music industry with their latest single "Butter."

"Butter" is the act's fourth song to rule Billboard Global 200, which ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity collected from 200 territories around the world (as compiled by MRC Data).

The recently-released song dethroned the group's previous hit "Dynamite" as the fastest music video to earn 100 million views, after surpassing the mark a few minutes short of 21 hours.

