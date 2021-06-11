Desiree del Valle, Boom Labrusca expecting baby boy

MANILA -- Desiree del Valle and her husband Boom Labrusca are expecting a baby boy, the Kapamilya actress revealed on social media Wednesday.

On Instagram, del Valle shared the good news as she uploaded snaps and clips from their virtual gender reveal party attended by their loved ones.

"We're having a BOY!!!" she wrote in one of her posts.



It was just last month when del Valle and Labrusca announced that they are expecting their first child together.





On Instagram, both shared photos of del Valle lounging by a pool, with her baby bump in view, as well as the result of their pregnancy test, and a sonogram.

The couple confirmed del Valle’s pregnancy on April 22, according to Labrusca.

Del Valle and Labrusca got married in January 2018, six years after they were cast as a couple in the ABS-CBN series “Aryana” in 2012.

Labrusca has a son, actor Tony Labrusca, from a previous relationship with model Angel Jones.

