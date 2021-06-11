Celine Dion praises Pinoy boy's 'America's Got Talent' performance

MANILA -- International pop start Celine Dion applauded 10-year-old Filipino singer Peter Rosalita, who got a standing ovation from the judges in the 16th season of “America’s Got Talent."

Dion via her Twitter account praised Rosalita's performance of her hit “All By Myself” as she reposted the boy's audition.

"Bravo! 👏👏👏– Team Celine," Dion wrote.

For his part, Rosalita thanked Dion for her gesture.

"I got goosebumps! Thank you @celinedion," he wrote in his social media post.

Last week, Rosalita made headlines after he got standing ovation and the approval from all four judges of "AGT."

In a short interview with judge Sofia Vergara before he blew them away with his talent, Rosalita shared that he was born in Abu Dhabi but is proudly Filipino.

For his audition piece, Rosalita effortlessly showcased his stellar pipes while singing Dion’s “All By Myself” leaving Vergara and her fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell astounded.

“You’re so adorable. I think you got surprised when you heard your own voice. We were so nervous too but we loved you,” Vergara said.

“I think you’re incredible. What I want to know is what do your neighbors say when you rehearse these types of songs? It’s so high that you think like a glass would explode. Mariah, better watch out,” Klum added.

As for Mandel, he said: “You are amazing. You are so cute even when you talk to us. I predict you’re gonna go far in this competition.”

Meanwhile, Cowell said Rosalita had an “incredible audition.”

“There were parts during that audition which literally gave me goosebumps. You have an amazing voice, an amazing personality, an amazing energy. Everyone is gonna fall in love with you after this audition,” he said.

Receiving four "yeses" from the judges, Rosalita will advance to the next round of the competition.

“America's Got Talent” airs every Tuesday night (Wednesday in Manila) on NBC.